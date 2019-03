Chicago (CBS) — You might call it the world’s funniest mobile food bank.

Hundreds of spectators and participants packed the streets in Fulton Market Saturday for the 14th annual Chiditarod.

More than 100 teams of five, dressed in outrageous costumes, raced decorated shopping carts filled with food donations.

Prizes were awarded for the best costumes and decorations as well as the most food donated.

All the donations go to the greater Chicago Food Depository.