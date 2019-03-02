Chicago (CBS) — Some concerned Chicago parents are organizing meetups to talk about what they say are ongoing safety issues at Chicago Public Schools.

They gathered for the first meeting Saturday at Heritage Cafe in the South Chicago neighborhood.

Organizers say they started hearing about issues during visits to CPS headquarters and thought there might be strength in numbers if other parents make their voices heard.

During Saturday’s meeting, they took turns outlining a series of frustrations ranging from classroom issues to afterschool activities.

The disparity in resources in some neighborhoods was a common complaint.

CPS insists it is committed to a safe and supportive learning environment for all students.