Chicago (CBS) — An Oswego man succumbed to his injuries after he was found badly burned behind the Kohl’s store on Route 34 Friday afternoon, police said.

Homer Wilson, 53, was found lying in a snowbank with severe burns on his face and body.

Police say they also found a gas can and remnants of an igniter.

The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and airlifted to Loyola Hospital where he was pronounced dead around 6 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted Saturday morning, but the final results have not been yet received.

Investigators say the evidence does not indicate foul play or that the incident was accidental.

Oswego police are assuring residents that there is no threat to their safety.