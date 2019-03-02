  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS)– Andrew Lazazzera , 75, has been reported missing from the Schorsch Forest View area near O’Hare Airport.

Credit Chicago Police

According to police, Lazazzera is missing from the 4600 block of North Delphia Avenue. He is known to frequent the Eisenhower Public Library in Harwood Heights and the Norwood Park Senior Center.

Police describe the 75-year-old as 5 feet, eight inches tall, weighing 240 pounds.

Lazazzera may be driving a silver 2014 BMW i3 electric vehicle with the Illinois license plate 1257552.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victim’s Unit at 312-744-8266.