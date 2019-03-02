CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities in Northwest Indiana say they have a suspect in custody in connection with two teens who have been missing since Monday.

Porter County police say they also located a burnt out vehicle Saturday morning. They will release more information when formal charges are filed.

Police in St. John, Indiana, said 18-year-old Thomas Grill Jr., of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John, were last seen around noon Monday.

They might be driving a black 2012 Honda Civic with Indiana Riley Red Wagon license plate RY9007.

Police said reports indicate they might be in Valparaiso or in south suburban New Lenox.

Police initially said they did not suspect foul play.

Anyone who has any information should call St. John police at 219-365-6035, or Cedar Lake police at 219-374-5416.