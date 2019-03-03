CHICAGO (CBS)– Whether you are preparing to go meatless on Fridays for Lent or adopting a healthier lifestyle, it can be challenging to find a variety of vegetarian options.

“Indian As Apple Pie” founder and author Anupy Singla joined CBS2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about simple ways to cook healthy and delicious vegetarian meals.

Born in India and raised outside of Philadelphia, Singla has written four cookbooks, including the “Indian Slow Cooker.”

Cooking Indian food in a slow cooker is a technique Singla prefers because she said most Indian food is already cooked on a low flame for hours.

Singla shared her recipe for Rajmah, an Indian dish with rice and beans.

She offered advice for individuals attempting to cook with new spices.

“Just try it, it’s okay if you make a mistake,” she said.