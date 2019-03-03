Chicago (CBS) — The Illinois State Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory alert for Raymond Eck, 91, of Fox Lake, who has a condition that places him in danger.

He left his home in the 2400 block of Crest Hill Court around noon Sunday. He was driving a gray 2004 Buick LeSabre with Illinois license plate PTW846.

He was wearing a blue baseball cap, navy blue jacket, dark blue flannel and black jeans.

He is described as 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighing 155 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fox Lake Police Department or call 911.