Chicago (CBS) — Tiffany Mitchell, 38, has been reported missing, according to Chicago police.

She was last seen Saturday in the 9700 block of South Throop. She was wearing blue jeans and a black coat.

She frequents the areas around 95th and Ashland and 99th and Vincennes.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Chicago Police Area South SVU at 312-747-8274.