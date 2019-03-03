



Chicago’s top chefs are participating Operation Taste, a fundraiser benefiting terminally ill children, on March 4.

Over thirty chefs will be cooking their best dishes at Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont to raise money for Operation North Pole.

Operation North Pole is an event in December where children battling terminal illness can escape to a winter wonderland complete with a train, food, Santa and gifts.

Tickets for Monday’s event are available for purchase on the Operation Taste website.

CBS 2’s Vince Gerasole is the emcee for the event.