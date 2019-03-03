CHICAGO (CBS)– Six people were shot inside a building believed to be a private club in the South Shore area just before 4 a.m. Sunday.

Chicago police said the incident happened in the 2900 block of East 79th Street.

The two initial victims, a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials said both are in stable condition.

Four more victims, a woman and three men ranging from 25 to 31-years-old, arrived at Jackson Park hospital and Providence Hospital in good condition.

Six people are recovering this morning after being shot inside this building near 79th and Exchange Avenue. Two victims were taken to the hospital. Four others showed up at the hospital a short time later. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/mkt2ebEzGY — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 3, 2019

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and said at least one victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect. At this time no one is in custody.