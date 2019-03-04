CHICAGO (CBS)–An Aurora man is facing gun and drug charges after allegedly being caught with a firearm during a traffic stop.

Fabian M. Arness, 27, was charged with armed violence, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and aggravated use of a weapon.

Officers pulled him over on Feb. 27 and allegedly founf a .45-caliber handgun and marijuana packed into small plastic bags, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney.

Arness did not have a FOID card, prosecutors said.

He is being held on $15,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court March 13.