CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are warning residents of the West Lawn neighborhood of a string of residential burglaries.

During seven burglaries reported since Feb. 8, an offender enters a home through a door sometime between 1 p.m. and 3:30 a.m. and takes off with the resident’s belongings, according to a community alert issued by police.

The burglaries were reported in the following locations and on the following dates and approximate times:

• The 6400 Block of South Kenneth on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m.

• The 5800 Block of South Kildare on Feb. 8 at 5:15 p.m.

• The 6400 Block of South Kenneth on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m.

• The 6100 Block of South Kolin on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

• The 6200 Block of South Kolin on Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.

• The 5900 Block of S. Karlov on Feb. 17 at 3:30 a.m.

• The 6000 Block of South Komensky on March 1 at 8:30 p.m.

Police said residents should keep their property well-lit, report suspicious activity, and keep doors and windows locked and well-secured.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-747-8380.