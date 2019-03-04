CHICAGO (CBS) — A 2-year-old girl was killed in a crash Sunday night, when she was thrown from a car that hit a tree in the Roseland neighborhood, while the driver allegedly was fleeing a traffic stop.

Police said officers tried to pull over a black 1999 Chrysler sedan near 107th and Michigan around 8:45 p.m., when the driver fled from police.

The car headed north on Calumet Avenue, ran a stop sign, and collided with a white 2002 Acura sedan. The Chrysler then hit a tree, throwing a 2-year-old girl from the car. She was not in a car seat.

The girl was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified her as Danyla Owens, of the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said they found a weapon in the Chrysler. The driver, a 21-year-old man, was arrested after refusing medical treatment. Two women in the car, ages 21 and 26, were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where their conditions were stabilized.

Two people in the Acura, a 62-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, also were injured.

The Major Accidents Investigation Unit and Area South detectives were investigating.