CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was critically injured in a crash on the Eisenhower Expressway late Sunday night.

Illinois State Police said the officer was heading east on Interstate 290 near Kedzie shortly before midnight, when something caused him to drive up an embankment on the right shoulder, then swerve across four lanes of traffic, and into a concrete barrier wall on the left shoulder.

The officer was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was in critical condition Monday morning.

Several officers from the 8th District visited the hospital overnight to show their support for their injured colleague and his family.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

Investigators shut down four lanes of traffic while they tried to reconstruct the crash, but the lanes reopened in time for the morning rush.