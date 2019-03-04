CHICAGO (CBS)—A security guard at the Michigan Avenue H&M store was beaten over the weekend during a mob-style attack.

The guard was attacked by a group of about 10 people who were asked to leave as the store on the 800 block of North Michigan Avenue was closing on Saturday night, according to police.

He was kicked, punched and hit with pepper spray.

The guard was treated on the scene and released, police said.

The offenders varied widely in age, between 15 and 55-years-old, police said.

The incident is under investigation.