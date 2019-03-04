CHICAGO (CBS)–March 4 marks 25 years since comedian John Candy passed away at age 43.
Chicago’s The Second City remembered the anniversary of Candy’s death in a Facebook post that reads, “25 years ago today, we lost a legend. John Candy’s generosity of spirit and immense talent is still felt in the work we do every day at The Second City, and we send our love to his incredible family and his millions of fans–all of whom he’d call friends.”
The Canadian-born actor was well-known for playing funny roles in classics like “Uncle Buck” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”
He got his big break at age 27 when he started acting as part of Second City Toronto, according to IMDB.
His daughter Jennifer Candy tweeted photos Monday in remembrance of her father. Actor Ryan Reynolds also remembered Candy with a video compilation of some of his most memorable on-screen moments.
https://twitter.com/TheRealJenCandy/status/1102535651331694592