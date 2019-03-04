



March 4 marks 25 years since comedian John Candy passed away at age 43.

Chicago’s The Second City remembered the anniversary of Candy’s death in a Facebook post that reads, “25 years ago today, we lost a legend. John Candy’s generosity of spirit and immense talent is still felt in the work we do every day at The Second City, and we send our love to his incredible family and his millions of fans–all of whom he’d call friends.”

From Barf to Burton Mercer, the characters John Candy is best remembered for are usually the big-hearted buffoons that captured our hearts. 25 years after his passing, we look back at the irrefutable life lessons we learned from his movies: https://t.co/FCDT0IiCnC #JohnCandy pic.twitter.com/vbQ7ysD3bd — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) March 4, 2019

The Canadian-born actor was well-known for playing funny roles in classics like “Uncle Buck” and “Planes, Trains and Automobiles.”

25 years ago today, we lost a legend. John Candy’s generosity of spirit and immense talent is still felt in the work we do every day at The Second City, and we send our love to his incredible family and his millions of fans–all of whom he'd call friends. pic.twitter.com/xD7G63z3qC — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) March 4, 2019

He got his big break at age 27 when he started acting as part of Second City Toronto, according to IMDB.

His daughter Jennifer Candy tweeted photos Monday in remembrance of her father. Actor Ryan Reynolds also remembered Candy with a video compilation of some of his most memorable on-screen moments.

It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure. Thanks to @chriscandy4u and @therealjencandy. 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/dHvuviKnBs — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 3, 2019

https://twitter.com/TheRealJenCandy/status/1102535651331694592