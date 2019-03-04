



A northwest suburban man wanted for allegedly sexually abusing a family member was apprehended after at least three months on the run from authorities, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Barry A. Deacon, 34, of Ingleside, was arrested March 2 on an outstanding warrant for two counts of failure of a sex offender to report a change of address. He was also charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Two photos from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office taken six months apart show a drastic change in his appearance.

Deacon, a who is a registered sex offender from previous convictions including aggravated criminal sexual abuse, allegedly sexually assaulted a family member in November 2018.

A tip on Deacon’s whereabouts was provided to the Sheriff’s Office on March 2, and police arrested him without incident, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Deacon is listed as ‘non-compliant’ on the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Deacon is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 6.