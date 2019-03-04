Chicago (CBS) — The lights inside Planet Fun in Oswego have been off for a while. There are two signs on the door: one saying the business is temporarily closed and the other from the village saying it’s not approved for occupancy.

An official says there are numerous violations inside the business, and it will remain closed until that’s changed.

Antonio turned 4 Saturday.

His father, Tony Bell, said he spent $143 for the birthday boy and family to celebrate at Planet Fun, featuring Paw Patrol and Disney.

The business, promoting “Aurora Strong” as one of the charities that would benefit from the event, further advertised a magician, DJ, face painting and bounce room.

But, the family found none of that.

Cell phone video shows some costumed characters trying to perform but the accompanying music not cooperating.

CBS 2 dug into the business. Typing “Planet Fun” in the Secretary of State’s website, we found Planet Fun, LLC is registered to Ronald Beem.

According to public records, as of October 2018, a vendor, U.S. Foods, has started collection proceedings for an unpaid bill.

Bell’s wife Cherry said she thinks the event was a scam.

“I believe they knew what they were doing,” she said.

Shelly Benson paid about $94 for her daughter to have some fun. She drove an hour from Elgin. She says the experience was not as billed.

“My first thought about the place was how dirty it was,” Benson said. “They made the announcement that Paw Patrol was in the building. He’s going to be coming, and it was literally a dirty old dalmatian dog costume with a fire hat on.”

Planet Fun apologized for difficulties Monday on Facebook, reading in part, “we are sorry for any disappointments with our ‘Kids Day of Fun'”.

The Bells don’t accept the apology.

“They only doing that now because it seem like it’s getting attention that they don’t want,” Cherry Bell said.

Ronald Beem’s DJ company was sued back in 2011, and he’s linked to several businesses with bad online reviews. He’s also associated with a bankruptcy filing in 2003.

CBS 2 reached out to the business and owner by phone and text for comment on this story, but no one returned our messages.