CHICAGO (CBS)– Raquel Simmons, 20, has been reported missing from the 2700 block of South Prarie Avenue in the South Commons area, according to Chicago Police.

Simmons was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with graphics, a pink jacket with pink fur on the hood, light blue jeans and black suede boots.

Police describe the missing 20-year-old as 5-foot 2-inches tall, 170 pounds with a tattoo on her left middle finger.

Officials said Simmons is known to the frequent the areas near 43rd and Laflin Street as well as 47th and Laflin Steet. She is also known to frequent suburban areas near Maywood, Zion and Waukegan.

Simmons may be appear to be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding the missing woman is asked to contact Area central Detectives at 773-747-8380.