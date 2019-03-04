CHICAGO (CBS) — While the subzero temperatures in Chicago this morning didn’t set any records, it was the first time in more than 75 years that the city had temperatures below zero without any snow on the ground.

According to the National Weather Service, the last time Chicago had a subzero temperature in March with no snow on the ground was March 3, 1943.

Monday’s low of 3 below zero was only the 17th time temperatures have been below zero in March since the first records were kept in 1871, and tied for the 7th coldest temperature ever in March.

However, it was still not the record low for March in Chicago, which was 12 below zero, on March 4, 1873.

It’s still possible, though, that Monday’s high temperature will be the coldest ever recorded on March 4. The coldest high ever on this day was 17 degrees on March 4, 1890, and Monday’s high is expected to be around 15.

While there’s no guarantee there won’t be another cold front to bring below zero temperatures to Chicago, as we approach spring, the good news is the weather will get progressively warmer through the week. It won’t be until this weekend that Chicago sees normal temperatures, as highs will finally reach the 40s on Saturday and Sunday.

Likewise, next week should start off much warmer than this week, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s from March 11 to March 13.