The Institute on Taxation & Economic Policy, or ITEP, found that many taxes — including property taxes, sales taxes, and some state and local taxes — take more money out of the pockets of Americans in the lower-and middle-income brackets than from wealthier families.

“The nationwide average effective state and local tax rate is 11.4 percent for the lowest-income 20 percent of individuals and families, 9.9 percent for the middle 20 percent, and 7.4 percent for the top 1 percent,” according to the ITEP.

In its report on “2019’s Best States to Be Rich or Poor from a Tax Perspective,” WalletHub identified the best states where people in different income brackets spend the most and least on sales and excise taxes, property taxes and income taxes.

The survey included all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

For low income earners, Delaware was the best state and Washington was the worst state.

For both high income earners, Alaska was the best state and New York was the worst state.

WalletHub said it’s analysis did not focus on tax rates but rather on the share of a person’s income that he or she contributes toward various tax obligations.

