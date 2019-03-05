



Kuma’s Corner. | Photo: Tom C./Yelp

Looking to try the best pubs in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pubs in Chicago, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Kuma’s Corner

Photo: Phillip Z./Yelp

Topping the list is Kuma’s Corner. Located at 2900 W. Belmont Ave. (between Richmond Street and Francisco Avenue) in Avondale, the pub, which offers burgers and more, is the most popular pub in Chicago, boasting four stars out of 4,975 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pleasant House Pub

PHOTO: TIM M./YELP

Next up is East Pilsen’s Pleasant House Pub, situated at 2119 S. Halsted St. (at 21st Place). With 4.5 stars out of 715 reviews on Yelp, the pub, British and breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Garage Bar & Sandwiches

PHOTO: JOY C./YELP

The Garage Bar & Sandwiches, a pub that offers sandwiches and more in Norwood Park East, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 335 Yelp reviews. Head over to 6154 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Hyacinth and Huntington streets) to see for yourself.

4. Cheesie’s Pub and Grub

Photo: CHEESIE’S PUB and Grub/Yelp

Over in Lakeview, check out Cheesie’s Pub and Grub, which has earned four stars out of 1,112 reviews on Yelp. You can find the pub and New American spot, which offers sandwiches and more, at 958 W. Belmont Ave. (between Wilton and Sheffield avenues).

5. Wilde Bar & Restaurant

PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER V./YELP

And then there’s Wilde Bar & Restaurant, a Lake View East favorite with four stars out of 1,062 reviews. Stop by 3130 N. Broadway St. (between Briar Place and Barry Avenue) to hit up the pub and Irish spot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

