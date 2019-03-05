INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Darren Collison added 22 and the Indiana Pacers beat the Chicago Bulls 105-96 on Tuesday night.

Indiana was looking to build momentum heading into a crucial 11-game stretch during which the Pacers will play Oklahoma City and Denver twice each and visit Milwaukee, Golden State and Boston.

Chicago was led by Zach LaVine with 27 points. Robin Lopez had 20 points and 11 rebounds as the Bulls lost their fifth in a row to Indiana, including all four games this season.

The difference was one decisive fourth-quarter run.

Chicago, which trailed by 16 in the first half, took its only lead of the game when LaVine’s dunk made it 86-85 with 7:08 left.

Bogdanovic answered with two free throws before knocking down a 3-pointer. Collison made another 3 and Myles Turner’s dunk with 3:58 left gave the Pacers a 95-86 advantage.

Chicago never recovered from the 10-0 spurt, getting no closer than five the rest of the way.

