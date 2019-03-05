CHICAGO (CBS)-– Bitter cold temperatures are lingering below the March average in Chicago areas, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

Tuesday’s high is only 21 degrees, while the average high temperature for March 5 is typically around 42 degrees.

The cold will continue into Tuesday evening as temperatures drop to 15 degrees with a chance of flurries. With a high of 28, Wednesday will be mostly sunny with late-day flurries.

Snow is expected Thursday into Friday and Chicago areas can expect around a tenth of an inch of snow.

On Saturday, temperatures will rise to almost 50 degrees with afternoon rain and possible thunderstorms in the evening.

Sunday’s temperatures will remain in the 40s with a chance of light rain.