CHICAGO (CBS) — A teenage boy was hit by a semi truck in Chicago’s Gage Park neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to police, the semi was traveling west on 51st St. and hit the teen while making a right turn onto Western Ave. shortly before 4 p.m.

The truck did not stop at the scene but has since been stopped by police near 33rd St. and Western Ave., according to the Chicago Police Department. The driver was taken into custody.

The teenager was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Area Central detectives and Major Accidents are investigating.