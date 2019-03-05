CHICAGO (CBS) — An “emergency closure order” has been issued against a private South Shore club after six people were shot there early Sunday morning.

Police Supt. Eddie Johnson issued the order against the social club at 2911 E. 79th St. following an investigation by the Chicago Police Department’s Organized Crim Bureau and Vice Unit, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Following an investigation by CPDs Organized Crime Bureau & Vice Unit, an emergency closure order has been issued by Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson against the social club at 2911 E. 79 St where 6 people were seriously wounded by gunfire this weekend. Investigation continues pic.twitter.com/Q7cy2i84ZH — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) March 6, 2019

The two initial victims, a 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man, were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials said both were in stable condition.

Four more victims, a woman and three men ranging in age from 25 to 31 years old, arrived at Jackson Park Hospital and Providence Hospital in good condition.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting and said at least one victim is not cooperating with their investigation.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.

The investigation is ongoing.