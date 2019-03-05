



The FBI is searching for a woman who robbed a Chase bank branch in the Chicago Loop this week and also robbed a suburban bank in December.

She is wanted for robbing the Chase Bank branch at 55 E. Monroe St. around 5:45 p.m. Monday. The FBI says the same female suspect robbed the TCF Bank at 7525 W. lake St. in River Forest on Dec. 31, 2018 around 10:50 a.m.

The woman in the surveillance photos is either white or hispanic, in her mid-30’s to 40’s and is between 5 feet and 5-foot-2. She weighs about 175 pounds, the FBI said.

In the River Forest robbery, she is pictured in surveillance photos wearing a black winter hat under a dark-colored winter coat, black-framed glasses and a gray scarf.

Images taken from the Chicago Loop robbery show her wearing a leopard-print scarf, black-framed eyeglasses and a patterned winter hat underneath a hooded coat.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to her arrest.

Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.