



William J. Onahan Elementary filled with smoke and flames Tuesday night, but the school will be open Wednesday morning.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out in the 6600 block of W. Raven Ave.

It appears the fire started in the auditorium, but smoke filled the hallways.

No one was inside at the time, but neighbors say they heard alarms earlier in the day.

A message from the principal on the school’s website says school is in session, but students will enter through different doors.