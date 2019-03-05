



— Illinois high school students could soon get a lesson on how to detect “fake news.”

House Bill 1559 would amend the Illinois School Code to give high schools the option of teaching courses or lessons in “media literacy.”

Beginning with the 2019 school year, students would be taught about how media influence ideas and behavior and the importance of obtaining news from multiple sources. The courses would also teach students about “values and points of view that are included and excluded in the media,” according to the bill’s language.

The bill would also amend the School Code to define media literacy as “the ability to analyze, evaluate, create and communicate using a variety of forms, including, but not limited to, print, visual, audio, interactive and digital texts.”

“The American Media has changed forever. News organizations that seemed like a big deal are now extinct. Those that remain have now degraded themselves beyond recognition, like the New Yorker – or they’ve been purchased by Jeff Bezos to conduct unregistered lobbying for……… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

The legislation comes as President Trump escalates his attacks on the media, typically labelling stories critical of him or his administration as “fake news” and calling journalists the “enemy of the people.”

…. Amazon, like the Washington Post. It’s hard to remember that not so long ago America had prestige media outlets, but not anymore.” @TuckerCarlson The Fake News Media is the true Enemy of the People! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 5, 2019

Although, students may already be better prepared to analyze the news, a recent Pew study found. The study found the younger generations were able to better determine the difference between an opinion and a fact, compared with older people.

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth Hernandez (D-Cicero). The bill passed the House Elementary and Secondary Education Committee by a vote of 20-0.

The bill would not require high schools to add a media literacy class or lessons to its curriculum. Rather, it would ask the new State School Supt. Carmen Ayala to provide guidelines to schools interested in adding the lessons.