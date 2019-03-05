CHICAGO (CBS) — The developer of the Lincoln Yards project along the river on the North Side is making changes to the plans again, days before a big vote.

The City Council Zoning Committee votes Thursday, and the developer of Lincoln Yards has added a sweetener for adlermen: more affordable housing.

“There are a lot of features in this building that are unique and special,” Peter Levavi of Brinshore Development said of a building at Division and Clybourn that is home to affluent and low income renters alike and was once the site of the Cabrini-Green housing project.

“If you can integrate the incomes together, then there’s a much greater likelihood that we can address the problems of crime and drugs and all of the other ills. And segregation,” Levavi said.

It’s perhaps a model for affordable housing at Lincoln Yards, the massive $6 billion North Side development now to include 600 affordable housing homes, double the number first proposed.

“That is one of the largest single gains in affordable housing on the North Side,” said Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd).

“Did we get everything we want in these changes? Absolutely not,” said Ald. Diane Limas of Communities United. “But we got enough to say that we support these changes and revisions.”

Changes and revisions: the story of Lincoln Yards.

The community opposed a soccer stadium and entertainment center, so they won’t be built. They wanted more park land, which will be made.

Still, both mayoral contenders, Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle, urge aldermen to delay voting on the development until after next month’s election.

“This has consumed my attention as the alderman for the past eight months,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins, who represents the area, insists the time to vote is now.

“It doesn’t feel like a rush,” he said. “It feels like a process that has been detailed, thorough, and that has been characterized by due diligence every step of the way.”

The 600 affordable housing units would represent 10 percent of the overall housing stock.