CHICAGO (CBS)–A teenager last seen in the North Lawndale neighborhood Jan. 16 has been reported missing.

Mia Howard, 16, may be in the Forest Park area, according to Chicago police. She was last seen on the 3600 block of West Fillmore.

Howard is African American and has black hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 200 pounds and is 5-foot-six inches tall, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.