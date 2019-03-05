CHICAGO (CBS)—Some Catholic parishioners are leaving traditional Ash Wednesday mass in the dust and opting for ashes on-the-go.

Wednesday marks the first day of the Lenten season, a 40-day period of prayer, penance and sacrifice leading up to the celebration of Easter. The smudging of ashes across the forehead on Ash Wednesday serves to remind Catholics that “we came from dust, and to dust we shall return.”

Millions of Catholics around the world still attend mass on Ash Wednesday, but some prefer to get their ashes in a more expedited fashion.

Churches like Urban Village Church are bringing ashes to CTA stops and other public locations on Wednesday, letting commuters get an express version of ashes.

United Methodist Pastor Christian Coon is one Chicago minister planning to spend the day in CTA terminals and outdoor locales distributing holy ashes to the public.

Coon, whose church has four Chicago locations, said he would be at 20 different spots throughout the day, starting with Daley Plaza from 8 to 9 a.m.

Bringing ashes to the people as an alternative to a traditional Ash Wednesday mass held in a church isn’t out of the ordinary for Coon, whose Urban Village Church typically holds services as small, informal gatherings in places like coffee shops.

“It’s part of our ethos,” Coon said. “We worship in four different neighborhoods but don’t own any buildings—so a lot of our ministry is held outside the traditional church.”

Another church bringing ashes to the people is St. Teresa of Avila in Lincoln Park. Church volunteers will be at the Armitage Brown Line stop for six hours throughout the day on Wednesday: 7 to 9 a.m., 3 to 4 p.m., 4 to 5 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Here’s where Urban Village Church will be distributing ashes:

8-9 a.m.

Daley Plaza

Garfield Red Line Station

Roosevelt Red Line Station

Morse Red Line Station

Bryn Mawr Red Line Station

63rd & Cottage Grove Green Line Station

Division Blue Line Station

Logan Square Blue Line Station

12-1 p.m.

Chick-Fil-A, 177 N State Street

600 S Michigan Ave

Division Blue Line Station

Evanston, Corner of Sheridan & Chicago

Clark & Berwyn

53rd & Target

5-6 p.m.

55th & Metra

Division Blue Line Station

Logan Square Blue Line Station

Bryn Mawr Red Line Station

Roosevelt Red Line Station