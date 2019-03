Soups excited about this! https://t.co/othWRURcOe — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) March 5, 2019

Actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson will return as the host of the 2019 James Beard Awards in Chicago.

The James Beard Awards, honoring chefs and other leaders in America’s food culture, will take place on May 6 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

While Ferguson may be best known for his role as Mitchell Pritchett on Modern Family, he is also the co-creator of food blog Julie & Jesse Cook.

Ferguson took to Twitter to say he is “Soups excited about this!”