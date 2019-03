CHICAGO (CBS)–Throw the diet out the door today and indulge. It’s Paczki Day!

Today is the unofficial ‘Superbowl’ for bakeries across Chicago, and thousands of people are lining up to enjoy the polish donuts.

The tradition of Paczki Day was started by the Polish, who made the indulgent baked goods for the day before Lent, when many indulgencies are restricted for 40 days.

Paczkis are deep fried pastries filled with fruit or cream and covered in powdered sugar.