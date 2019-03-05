CHICAGO (CBS)– A U.S. Postal Service truck was burglarized and Midlothian police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect.

According to police, the postal truck was burgalized while the driver was out delivering mail at 12300 S. Keystone Avenue around 11 a.m. on Monday.

A man was seen exiting and entering a large white SUV, which police said was first seen parked at 143rd and Karlov Avenue.

Two cartons of mail were taken and the offender fled south on Karlov Avenue towards 144th street.

Police area asking anyone in the area to review surveillance video in order to help identify the offender.

The USPS is investigating this incident.