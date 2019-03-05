CHICAGO (CBS) — Two 17-year-old boys were shot on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday afternoon, police say.

On scene in the alley of the 6400 block of south Western Ave. 2 males shot and transported to nearby hospital in stable condition. Situation currently under investigation #ChicagoPolice #CPDmediacar pic.twitter.com/bzE5O8ys2X — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) March 5, 2019

The boys were standing at the mouth of an alley in the 6400 block of S. Western Ave. around 3 p.m. when they were approached by two unknown male offenders, according to police. One of the offenders then fired shots at the 17-year-olds, striking one in the abdomen and the other in the leg.

Both victims were taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The boy struck in the abdomen was in serious condition while the boy who was struck in the leg was stable.

Area Central detectives are investigating.