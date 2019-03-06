CHICAGO (CBS)– Alyze Abeja, 14, has been reported missing from the 7100 block of south Talman Avenue in the Chicago Lawn area, according to Chicago police.

Abeja was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow school T-shirt and burgundy gym shoes. The missing 14-year-old has a scar on the right side of her chin and may be carrying a pink book bag.

The missing teen is 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has black hair.

Police said Abeja is known to frequent the Little Village area of Chicago on 26th Street as well as the city of Cicero near 14th Street and Cicero Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 312-747-8380.