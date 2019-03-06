CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are warning residents of the west and southwest sides about a series of robberies reported in February and March.

The robberies were reported between Feb. 6 and March 2 in Brighton Park, East Garfield Park, West Garfield Park, Austin and Lawndale. In some cases, the offenders wore ski masks and pulled a gun on the victims.

In the Brighton Park robberies, both on March 1, one or two hispanic males between 30-35-years-old forced victims to give them their belongings. Those robberies occurred on the 2500 block of West 46th and the 4600 block of South California, police said.

The offenders in the four west side robberies pulled out a black handgun and demanded items, saying “Give me all you got!” according to police.

Those suspects are described as black males in their early-20’s wearing ski masks.

The west side armed robberies occurred in the following locations on the following dates and times:

The 3500 block of West Lexington on Feb. 6 at 5:13 p.m.

The 4700 block of West Erie on Feb. 21 at 12:32 a.m.

The 500 block of South Campbell on Feb. 21 at 6:45 p.m.

The 4500 block of West Wilcox on March 2 at 5:22 a.m.

Anyone with information should call police.