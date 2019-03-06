



If you live in Chicago, you don’t need the good old ‘Luck of the Irish’ to experience the best St. Patrick’s Day in America in 2019.

That’s because the Windy City was ranked the top U.S. city to celebrate St. Patty’s, according to consumer financial website WalletHub.

To reach its findings, WalletHub looked at 200 cities, examining characteristics like the number of Irish pubs and restaurants per capita, hotel prices and the weather in mid-March.

It’s unclear how Chicago’s typically-gloomy spring weather helped earn us the top spot, but we’re happy to embrace our new title.

Among the factors that helped us earn our new title are the city’s easy access to bars, moderately low price for a beer and relatively inexpensive cost to get into a St. Patrick’s Day party, according to the study.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Chicago’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities ranked high–earning the third-highest spot behind Boston and New York City. We ranked low in the

After all, not many cities can say they have 400,000 people gather to watch 40 pounds of green dye being poured into a river or let their streets be overrun by Irish parades.

Chicago beat out other top cities like Philadelphia, which ranked second; and Madison, which came in third. Boston landed in fourth place and Tampa was ranked fifth.