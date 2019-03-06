CHICAGO (CBS) — A few flurries may come to the Chicago area Wednesday evening, but the real chance of snow is Thursday night into Friday morning, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.
The most accumulation is likely south of I-80, but minor amounts of snow may slow down the Friday morning rush. Expect less than one inch for Chicago with one to two inches south of I-80.
The weather will be warmer heading into the weekend, but it will be wet.
Saturday will be windy and wet with a chance of thunder in the afternoon and evening.
Five Day Forecast:
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low of 13 degrees
Thursday: Turning cloudy, snow at night, high of 29 degrees
Friday: Morning snow showers, afternoon sunshine, high of 37 degrees
Saturday: Windy and wet, afternoon/evening chance of thunder, high of 45 degrees
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high of 40 degrees