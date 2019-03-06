CHICAGO (CBS) — FBI agents raided the police station in south suburban Harvey on Wednesday morning.

A source with knowledge of the raid said he did not know what was taken, and did not know the basis of the FBI investigation. The source said agents questioned a few people during their visit to the Harvey police station, at 15301 S. Dixie Highway.

The FBI would only confirm it was “conducting law enforcement activities in the south suburbs.”

Mayor of Harvey issued a statement just moments ago about the FBI investigation at the police department. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/BZ5Ywyqxjb — Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) March 6, 2019

Harvey Mayor Eric Kellogg released a statement about the raid:

“This morning the Federal Investigators entered the Harvey Police Department. I have informed the Chief of Police to cooperate fully with the investigators. Given that there is an apparent ongoing investigation, the administration WILL refrain from making any further comment,” Kellogg stated.

A receptionist at the front desk of the Harvey Police Department said the chief was in Wednesday morning, but was busy.