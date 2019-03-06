  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — William J. Onahan Elementary filled with smoke and flames Tuesday night, after a fire in the school auditorium.

Firefighters worked quickly to put the flames out in the 6600 block of W. Raven Ave.

It appears the fire started in the auditorium, but smoke filled the hallways.

No one was inside at the time, but neighbors say they heard alarms earlier in the day.

A message to parents said, due to smoke contamination, the building will be closed on Wednesday. Classes will be held at Taft High School, at 6530 W. Bryn Mawr Ave.

However, students should still arrive at Onahan on Wednesday morning, and will be taken to Taft. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade should arrive at Onahan’s cafeteria entrance, Door 6; students in grades 4 through 8 should arrive at Door 3B.

Students will be taken to Taft for class, and dropped off at Onahan for dismissal.