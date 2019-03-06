



The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis is seeking to raise $1.5 million to acquire and begin renovations on a building to serve as its permanent home.

The museum announced Wednesday it has a 90-day deadline for the fundraising effort.

The museum’s founder and CEO, Julia Whitehead, says the museum signed a purchase agreement for a building to display a new exhibition about Vonnegut’s book “Slaughterhouse-Five.”

It will also display other exhibitions and the organization’s large collection of Vonnegut artifacts and memorabilia. Whitehead says the museum is “ready for the next phase.”

The museum says its lease on its previous site expired February 1. The museum is currently closed to the public after eight years of operation.

Vonnegut was born in Indianapolis. He died in 2007, at age 84.

The work of our very own Hoosier has been translated into more than 15 languages. Check out these beautiful Chinese translations printed by the Henan University Press. pic.twitter.com/20Btczobr1 — Kurt Vonnegut Museum (@VonnegutLibrary) March 3, 2019

