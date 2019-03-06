CHICAGO (CBS) — Arson investigators are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a Norwood Park elementary school, as kids are forced to go to class at another school on Wednesday.

School officials said there is smoke contamination inside William J. Onahan Elementary School, a day after a fire in the auditorium. As a result, after kids are dropped off at Onahan on Wednesday, they will be bused to Taft High School for classes, and then brought back to Onahan to be picked up at the end of the day.

Fire Department officials said a fire started in the Onahan auditorium Tuesday evening, after students had been dismissed for the day. Smoke filled several hallways and classrooms.

A neighbor said alarms had gone off at the school Tuesday morning, then again in the evening.

“So when they went off tonight, I told my husband, I said, ‘Oh they’re just going off again.’ And I looked, and I’m like, ‘Holy crap, there’s flames coming out of the windows,'” Denise King said. “That is the auditorium, and that’s where the stage is. So I thought maybe the curtains were on fire, because the curtains go all the way up. That whole window was flames.”

Chicago police confirmed arson investigators were looking into the cause of the fire. No one was injured.

Fire Department officials said investigators also are looking at wires in the auditorium as a possible source of the fire.

No one was injured, but due to smoke contamination inside, the building will be closed on Wednesday.

Students should still arrive at Onahan on Wednesday morning, and will be taken to Taft. Students in kindergarten through 3rd grade should arrive at Onahan’s cafeteria entrance, Door 6; students in grades 4 through 8 should arrive at Door 3B. Students will be taken to Taft for class, and dropped off at Onahan for dismissal.