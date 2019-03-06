



– A new underage victim claims R. Kelly gave her herpes when she was 17 years old.

CBS 2 Investigator Brad Edwards first broke the news that R. Kelly, currently charged with sex crimes in Chicago, is now under investigation in Detroit for allegedly having intercourse with a teenage girl in Detroit nearly two decades ago.

Detroit detectives are looking into allegations that Kelly and the girl first “engaged in sexual intercourse at an undisclosed hotel” in December 2001, sources said.

The victim, who was 13-years-old at the time, said she was visiting her mother and made contact with a friend, who is Kelly’s assistant, sources said.

Kelly and the alleged victim first had sex at the Detroit hotel on Dec. 30, 2001, sources told Edwards. The alleged victim said she and Kelly also had sex at a Detroit recording studio a few weeks later. The woman, now 30, visited Kelly at his home in Atlanta for a period of four years, where she says the singer gave her herpes when she was 17-years-old.

She no longer lives in Michigan, but detectives plan to fly her in for an interview.

“We are eagerly waiting to speak to the alleged victim,” Detroit Police Chief James Craig just told Edwards.

The case could be referred to the Wayne County (Detroit), Michigan prosecutor, sources said.

There are deep Detroit roots in the re-emergence of the R. Kelly drama. “Surviving R Kelly” — the Lifetime television epic on the twisted tales of the mega-stars alleged sexual perversions — was produced by a Detroiter. The docuseries followed Kelly’s troubled Chicago childhood, to his early success, to his secret relationship with the late singer superstar, Detroit’s Aaliyah.

Kelly reportedly married Aaliyah, his manager’s niece, when Kelly was 27 and Aaliyah was 15.

In Cook County, Kelly is charged with 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse with four women. Three of the alleged victims were under the age of 17. He was free on bond on those charges.

However, the Cook County sheriff took Kelly into custody on Wednesday after appearing before a judge in a child support hearing. He was ordered to pay $161,663 to his ex-wife.

In an interview with CBS’s Gayle King, his first public comments since his arrest last month, Kelly angrily denied charges that he sexually abused four people, including three teenage girls.

At times yelling and crying, Kelly told King, “I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me. I am fighting for my f—–g life!”

He argued that the charges were double jeopardy, a virtual retrial of the child porn charges he beat more than 10 years ago. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx disputes that. Regardless, the Detroit woman, is a different alleged victim.