



A man has been charged in a Roseland crash that killed a 2-year-old girl Sunday night, police said.

Donell Davis, 21, of the Roseland neighborhood, has been charged with three felonies, including reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

Police say Davis was driving a black car on a suspended license without insurance in the 10600 block of South Calumet Avenue Sunday night. He sped away from a traffic stop, blew a stop sign, hit another vehicle and then slammed into a tree.

A 2-year-old girl, who was not in a car seat, was thrown from the car Davis was driving and later died from her injuries. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified her as Danyla Owens, of the West Pullman neighborhood.

Police said they found a weapon in the car driven by Davis.

He will appear in bond court Wednesday.