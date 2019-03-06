Chicago (CBS) — A St. Charles man has been charged with heroin possession after he allegedly fell asleep while driving in Elgin last month, police said.

Mark Zivic, 24, was charged with one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Elgin police allege that an officer approached Zivic in his vehicle near Randall and Bowes Roads around 5 p.m. on Feb. 27, after a 911 call about a motorist who appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel.

The officer searched the vehicle and found multiple plastic bags of heroin.

A Kane County judge set Zivic’s bail at $7,000.

Zivic posted the $700 bond and will appear in court March 21.