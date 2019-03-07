CHICAGO (CBS) — A 50-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the street early Thursday morning in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Police said the man was crossing the street near Cicero and Barry around 4:15 a.m., when a red Volkswagen Beetle heading south on Cicero ran into him.

The Beetle kept going south on Cicero. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

Investigators were at the scene for more than two hours gathering evidence. Police hope security cameras at nearby businesses will help them track down the car and driver.

The Police Major Accidents Investigation Unit was investigating.