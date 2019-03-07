CHICAGO (CBS) — Chance the Rapper will be tying the knot this weekend, when he marries longtime girlfriend and fiancée Kirsten Corley.

“I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny,” Chance wrote in a Twitter threat on Wednesday.

In his post, Chance explained how he first met Kirsten 16 years ago, when they were just children.

Storytime. A thread on how I met my wife. pic.twitter.com/Qi0DWRZF0r — Chance Owbum 📅 (@chancetherapper) March 6, 2019

The Grammy-winning rapper, whose real name is Chancellor Bennett, said his mom worked for Kirsten’s mother at a RE/MAX real estate office, and he saw Kirsten at a party, where she and two other girls danced and lip-synced to a performance of Destiny’s Child’s song “Independent Women, Pt. 1.”

Chance said the girls looked like “Charlie’s Angels”

“I’m locking eyes with the prettiest girl I ever seen in my almost-a-decade of life on earth,” he wrote. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-synching in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

Chance said he knew immediately he would marry her someday. His dad tried to get him to show off his own dance moves, but Chance said he knew it “wasn’t the time or place.”

“Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. Its cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl. And I aint wanna jump the gun,” he wrote. “So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd and never even introduced myself. 16 years later its happening This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

He didn’t see her again until nine years later at the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas. They later reconnected in Chicago, and have been together since 2013, and have a 3-year-old daughter, Kensli.

Chance didn’t provide any details on the time or place of the wedding.