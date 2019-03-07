CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow showers are coming to the Chicago area Thursday night and Friday morning ahead of a rainy, warmer weekend, according to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist.

The regional radar looks impressive for snow, but dry air over the Chicago area means nothing will reach the ground until later Thursday night. However, LaSalle County could see some snow earlier in the evening.

Light snow showers will then come to the area from 11 p.m. until daybreak, ranging from a dusting to an inch in the far south.

Forecast:

Tonight: Light snow after 11 p.m., low of 24 degrees

Friday: Mostly cloudy, high of 39 degrees

Saturday: Rain, a few evening evening thunderstorms, high of 44 degrees

Sunday: Windy and cloudy, high of 40 degrees